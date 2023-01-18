St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VYM opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

