St. James Investment Advisors LLC Has $893,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 2.0% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.