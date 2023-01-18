St. James Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after purchasing an additional 301,804 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. The firm has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

