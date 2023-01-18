St. James Investment Advisors LLC Sells 520 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.7% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 140.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

WMT stock opened at $144.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average is $137.68. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,822,421 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

