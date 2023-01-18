St. Louis Trust Co Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

St. Louis Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT stock opened at $189.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $232.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

