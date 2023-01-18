Stacks (STX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $279.08 Million

Stacks (STX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Stacks has a market cap of $279.08 million and $13.68 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009652 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00432791 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.43 or 0.30378771 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stacks using one of the exchanges listed above.

