Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 854,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Starfleet Innotech has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Starfleet Innotech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starfleet Innotech (SFIO)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.