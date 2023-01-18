Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO) Short Interest Update

Starfleet Innotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the December 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 748,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Starfleet Innotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFIO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 854,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Starfleet Innotech has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Get Starfleet Innotech alerts:

Starfleet Innotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company with a conglomerate of various companies focusing on three primary industries, namely food and beverage, real estate, and technology, which have a presence in New Zealand, Australia, and the Philippines. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Starfleet Innotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starfleet Innotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.