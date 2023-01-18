Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Raised to C$49.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$36.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

STLC has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eight Capital cut shares of Stelco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$43.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$53.08.

STLC stock traded up C$0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$50.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,285. The firm has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$30.20 and a 12-month high of C$56.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.46.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

