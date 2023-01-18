Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 13,730 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1,712.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,730 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 8.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock worth $1,971,154 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lam Research Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $455.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.59.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $470.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $717.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.14 and its 200 day moving average is $433.32. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

