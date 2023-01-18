Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Illumina by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus cut their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.84.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $206.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $402.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average of $207.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,016.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $499,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.