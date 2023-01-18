Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.10 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Gartner by 34.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Gartner by 11.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,117.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IT. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

Shares of IT opened at $333.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $339.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.54. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 1,234.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

