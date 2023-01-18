Stephens Inc. AR Sells 167,566 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 763,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,566 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 252,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,567,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,671,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.93. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,754.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.