Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,155 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,042 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,211,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after acquiring an additional 696,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after acquiring an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

DGRO opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $55.01.

