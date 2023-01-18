Stephens Inc. AR Sells 729 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares in the company, valued at $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,886.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $428.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.47. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

