Stephens Inc. AR Sells 821 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $101.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $112.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

