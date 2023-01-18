Stephens Inc. AR Takes $5.12 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 268,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,044,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $5,544,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $12,539,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.02. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $47.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

