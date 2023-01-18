Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 2,328 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in PayPal by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

