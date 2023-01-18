Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $238,000 Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,304,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,966,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,963,000 after buying an additional 239,595 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after buying an additional 162,599 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,166. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 10,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $639,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,817.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 in the last 90 days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Donaldson Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $61.14 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.24.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

