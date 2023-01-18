Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $292,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Zoetis stock opened at $159.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $206.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

