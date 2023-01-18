Stiles Financial Services Inc Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 19,712 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,348 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Down 0.6 %

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $89.37 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.