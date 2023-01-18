STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Gap Up to $41.73

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.73, but opened at $43.28. STMicroelectronics shares last traded at $43.06, with a volume of 33,992 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 286.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 439.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

