Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the average volume of 2,429 call options.

Ring Energy Price Performance

REI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 2,579,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,004. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy

About Ring Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REI. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 68.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.