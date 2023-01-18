Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 8,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 269% compared to the average volume of 2,429 call options.
Ring Energy Price Performance
REI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. 2,579,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,004. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $94.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.27 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 48.26%. On average, analysts forecast that Ring Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ring Energy
About Ring Energy
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
