StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELMD opened at $10.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.89 million, a PE ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

