StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.71.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

