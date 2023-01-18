StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.45 million, a PE ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.71.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 1.91%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company owns, operates, or franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, or licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.