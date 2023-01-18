StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Up 4.5 %

OGEN stock opened at $0.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

