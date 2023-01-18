StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CREG opened at $2.12 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

