StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.46. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 19.1% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 111,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,681,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 435,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

