StockNews.com Upgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to “Hold”

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 64,279 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,153,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,093,000 after purchasing an additional 564,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after purchasing an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after purchasing an additional 126,412 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

