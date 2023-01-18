StockNews.com Upgrades Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to “Hold”

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
BIG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.
Big Lots Stock Performance
Shares of BIG stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $504.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $44.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots
Big Lots Company Profile
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big Lots (BIG)
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
- Shocking New Documentary Exposes The Two Men Destroying America
- 3 Dividend Stocks For Passive Income
- UnitedHealth Group Stock: Is This The Bottom?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.