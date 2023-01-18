STP Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60.89 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. STP has a total market cap of $60.89 million and approximately $12.69 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00030547 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00041466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017840 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00233601 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000103 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,746,586,944 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03507472 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $46,857,382.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

