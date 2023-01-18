STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $61.07 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, STP has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. STP has a total market capitalization of $61.07 million and approximately $6.97 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can now be purchased for about $0.0331 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004801 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00018208 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00230226 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000099 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official website is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03507472 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $46,857,382.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

