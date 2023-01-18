STP (STPT) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

STP (STPT) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. STP has a market cap of $61.64 million and $5.74 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STP has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00039364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004847 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017966 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00230906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

STP (STPT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,648,670,278.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.03507472 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $46,857,382.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

