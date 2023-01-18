Streakk (STKK) Price Reaches $289.05 on Top Exchanges

Streakk (STKK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Streakk has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for about $289.05 or 0.01349569 BTC on major exchanges. Streakk has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and $144,184.12 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00436043 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,516.91 or 0.30607019 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.93 or 0.00760513 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streakk’s official message board is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 296.11558864 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $161,366.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streakk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.