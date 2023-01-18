Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 228.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stride by 15.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stride from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stride from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stride Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.30. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $25.65 and a one year high of $47.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $425.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.74 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

(Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

