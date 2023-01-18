Strong Hits One Day Volume of $103,082.49 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Strong has a market cap of $863,589.43 and approximately $103,082.49 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be bought for about $6.25 or 0.00030086 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io.

Strong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

