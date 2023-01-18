Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.75

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.75 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 10732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.16.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Subsea 7 from 105.00 to 104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

