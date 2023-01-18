Summit Rock Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Summit Rock Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 112.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 4.1% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Summit Rock Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 264,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,829,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,855. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.86. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $105.20.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

