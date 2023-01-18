SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) is Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s 7th Largest Position

Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,408,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,100 shares during the quarter. SVB Financial Group accounts for about 4.9% of Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt owned approximately 4.08% of SVB Financial Group worth $808,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $227.13 and a 200-day moving average of $318.27. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $704.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews purchased 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverly Kay Matthews acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $411.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Further Reading

