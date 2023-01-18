Synapse (SYN) Hits 1-Day Volume of $7.53 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Synapse has a market capitalization of $141.90 million and $7.53 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00003761 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

