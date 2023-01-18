Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Table Trac stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.50.

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. It offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

