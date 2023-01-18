Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Table Trac Stock Performance
Shares of Table Trac stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. Table Trac has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.50.
Table Trac Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Table Trac (TBTC)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.