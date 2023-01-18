TAL Education Group (TAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th.
TAL Education Group Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE TAL opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $10.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of -0.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAL Education Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
