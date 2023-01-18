Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 100.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 37,050 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 11.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 403,489 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,961 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tapestry Profile

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.