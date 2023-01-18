Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Gap Up to $1.77

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.83. Taseko Mines shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 13,900 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Taseko Mines Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $535.74 million, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:TGB Get Rating ) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. Taseko Mines had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGB. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 923.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

