Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Update

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in Taylor Devices by 23.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Taylor Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAYD opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. Taylor Devices has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.