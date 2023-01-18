Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Receives $51.77 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.07.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $24.72 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 22.53%. Equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 39.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 17,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

