Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $14.62 on Wednesday. Telenet Group has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from €17.00 ($18.48) to €15.50 ($16.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

