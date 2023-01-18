Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TLPFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($445.65) to €360.00 ($391.30) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($467.39) to €410.00 ($445.65) in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Teleperformance from €375.00 ($407.61) to €360.00 ($391.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

TLPFY stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.62. 9,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,942. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $199.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.73.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

