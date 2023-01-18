Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 36.7% in December

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDF traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 49,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,409. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth $149,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

