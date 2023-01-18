Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Short Interest Down 48.0% in December

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TVE stock remained flat at $22.01 during trading on Wednesday. 18,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,026. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

