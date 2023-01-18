Terra Classic Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $125.03 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009649 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00022180 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004774 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002090 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000844 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006192 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000049 BTC.
About Terra Classic
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,495,060,305 coins and its circulating supply is 5,977,248,358,576 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
