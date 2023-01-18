Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.5% of Barclays PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Barclays PLC owned 0.34% of Texas Instruments worth $478,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 12,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.70.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.67. 99,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.94 and its 200-day moving average is $167.81.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.